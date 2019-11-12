President Jimmy Carter to undergo procedure to relieve pressure on brain from falls

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions submitted by students during an annual Carter Town Hall held at Emory University in Atlanta. A spokeswoman for Carter said the former president fell at his home but “feels fine.” Deanna Congileo said in an email that Carter fell Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home in Plains, Ga., and needed stitches above his brow. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

(NBC NEWS) – Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a Georgia hospital Monday and is scheduled to undergo a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from recent falls, The Carter Center said.

The procedure is set for Tuesday morning at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

“President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him,” The Carter Center statement said.

In October, Carter turned 95, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Later that month, the former president fractured his pelvis when he fell at his home, the Carter Center said at the time. The fracture was called minor.

He fell earlier this fall at his home and received stitches above his brow. He was reported to be feeling fine after that late September incident.

Carter, the 39th president, said in August 2015 that he had been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo treatment for several melanoma spots on his brain and liver. He had previously had a mass removed from his liver that was melanoma.

He said months later that an MRI scan showed his cancer was gone.