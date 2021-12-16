CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — Are you in need of a unique Christmas gift? Look no further than a private island for sale on the Chemung River.

Drew Christian, Owner of Smart Focus Realty and a licensed real estate broker, is selling the 8.44 acre island that sits between the Lowman and Chemung exits on I-86.

“I had a good friend that called me and said, ‘Drew, I have an island for you to sell,” said Christian. “I was like what? No way.”

Initially, Christian thought his friend was joking.

“He purchased it at a tax auction several years ago,” said Christian. “He thought that he would do something cool, like build a fancy treehouse on it. He just never got to it.”

Christian said this is a unique opportunity for someone to use this piece of land as a getaway.

“In this day and age, it is important to have a place to just turn off the noise of everything,” said Christian. “I could see fisherman being totally happy with their own spot to fish in the Summer. You could easily go swimming or rafting. It would be a great in between spot for kayakers to stop and have lunch.”

The island can be yours for $34,900. For more information you can contact Drew via his website.