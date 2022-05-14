ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – From Ithaca to Corning, New York, hundreds of protesters showed up to fight for the future of Roe vs. Wade.

Abortion rights activists of all ages packed into Bernie Milton Pavilion, in Downtown Ithaca, furiously waving signs and breathlessly yelling chants. On the younger end, high schoolers say they were taking a stand for their future.

“I am here because I am walking into this in my future… to represent my generation to make that step forward, to bring this the country to change, finally,” said 18-year-old Emmaline Bennet.

Fathers, demanding rights for their daughters.

“I want to make sure that she has access to reproductive rights… and that’s why I’m here,” said Anthony Fazio, who stood for over two hours holding a sign that read, ‘We won’t go back, We will fight back.’

Daughters, honoring the women before them.

“I am here because my mom had an abortion which saved her life, and ultimately it saved my own,” said 21-year-old, Helena Mazzarella, who was there with two of her friends.

In Corning, chants echoed through Centerway Square starting at 11:00 a.m.

“Our main goals were to organize… to educate… and to agitate, to get people worked up enough to take action,” said Dora Leland, who delivered a speech at Corning’s rally.

For some, this wasn’t their first rodeo fighting for women’s rights. Emme Edmunds held up a sign she made 38 years ago, that read, “Uncle Sam get out of my pants.”

She says things are worse now than they were when she was marching almost four decades ago.

“I am outraged, but I am motivated… This is proof that we have to vote,” said Edmunds.

Other protestors emphasized this sentiment, saying that these rallies are not enough for change.

“Preaching to the choir is great, it’s necessary… but they’re not enough. People have to vote,” said Martha Robertson.