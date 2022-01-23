Procession held in honor of Thurston Fire Chief: Shelley Morse

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 23, local fire responders gathered for a procession in honor of Thurston Fire Chief Shelley Morse, who passed away on January 10.

Morse was born in Elmira in 1965. According to the Acly-Stover Funeral Home, Morse enjoyed riding horses and spending time at the Cleveland and Synder farms.

According to her daughter-in-law, Sarah Ann Woodard, Morse proudly served as the Thurston Fire Chief and was in the fire service for 19 years. Morse also enjoyed driving the Tanker truck and earned the nickname “One Load Shelley”.

Woodard told 18 News that Morse had been sick for months and passed away due to unknown medical problems. However, she is very grateful for the community’s support.

A procession was held in her honor on Jan. 23. It started at the Painted Post Firestone and went down State Route 415 to the new Campbell Fire Station where Morse’s services were held.

“We as a family cannot thank all of the companies enough for their endless support through these rough times,” wrote Woodard.

The fire departments in attendance included: Addison, Gibson, Bradford, Corning Joint (North, South, East), Gang Mills, Painted Post, Savona, Bath, Bath Ambulance, AMR, Campbell, East Campbell, and Thurston.

Woodard also told 18 News that Morse started her fire career by saving her little brother from a trailer fire in 1976 in Campbell.

“Shelley was an amazing woman who only wanted to help others,” wrote Woodard.