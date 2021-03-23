Professional Bowling Pro-Am headed to Crystal City

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The PBA 50 Eastern Regional Tour is heading to Corning, New York this year thanks to the help of PBA Tour Veteran and 5-time national PBA title winner Ryan Shafer.

Shafer, a Horseheads native has made 60 television appearances and won 30 PBA regional titles and is currently the 11th leading money winner in the history of the PBA Tour.

Bobby Downing, Director of bowling services at Crystal Lanes says, ” It’s one of the most exciting things we’ve had here… its the 63rd year we’ve been open and we’ve never hosted a professional tournament and we’re really hoping to put on a great show”.

“We do a lot of tournaments here however this is a Pro-Am meaning there are 105 eligible bowlers Friday and we currently already have 97 signed up” says Downing.

Downing naming some of the professionals that will be in attendance for this weekend’s Pro-Am including Ryan Shafer, Walter A. Williams, Danny Wiseman, and Dave Wodka all national title holders.

I'd like to announce that I will be hanging up the stick mic and joining Ryan Shafer on the PBA Tour 🤣🤣



I somehow bowled a strike live in our noon show today and I couldn't be more shook. (Peep the celly) pic.twitter.com/YtUZ5Y3bRv — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) March 23, 2021

Downing also went on to say that Shafer played a pivotal role in bringing the event to Corning.

Shafer says, “Al Farr of course has to want to host since you have to pay a host fee, but for him to know the importance of this event to his business and community and coordinate it with the PBA eastern region director, I did help with that”.