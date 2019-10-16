Prosecutor: Repair shop billing not to blame for limo crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A prosecutor says improperly billed brake work had nothing to do with the catastrophic brake failure on a stretch limousine that crashed and killed 20 people in rural upstate New York.

District Attorney Susan Mallery said in a letter filed in Schoharie County Court Wednesday that information from a former repair shop employee doesn’t exonerate limo company operator Nauman Hussain, as the defense claims.

The employee told investigators a brake master cylinder installation and brake flush were billed but not done months before the Oct. 6, 2018 crash in Schoharie. Mallery said neither of those caused the crash.

Mallery said other braking system deficiencies were to blame and would have been discovered through proper inspection and maintenance.

Hussain faces manslaughter and homicide charges. His defense team Wednesday insisted Mavis’s “fraudulent billing practices,” not Hussain, were to blame for the accident.



