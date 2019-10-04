Missing Mansfield man found dead

(UPDATE: 10:53 p.m.) – Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the body of 46-year-old, Shane Clark of Newtown Hill Road, was discovered in a wooded area in Richmond Township.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

——————————————————————————————————-MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – State Police in Mansfield are looking for 46-year-old Shane Clark, who was reported missing on Oct. 3.

Clark was last seen at his home in Richmond Township around 12:30 a.m.

Clark is a white male, 5’8″ tall, approximately 200 lbs, and balding on the top of his head. He was last seen wearing a camo coat, blue t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone who has had contact or many have seen Clark is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.