Public help needed to clean up recreation area along south shore of Cowanesque Lake on Sept. 4th

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM)- A clean-up of Lake Cowanesque’s South Side recreation area is scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 4th at 8 a.m.

The clean-up is being coordinated by The Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes along with the Tioga County Bass Anglers, Cowanesque Valley Bass League, Keystone Trail Association, and other groups with help from the general public.

Those helping with the clean-up are asked to go to the last pavilion closest to the boat launch along the South Shore Recreation Area near State Route 49, just five miles west of Lawrenceville.

“The Tompkins Recreation Area and Campground remain closed due to damage caused by recent heavy rains and flooding so we can’t meet there,” said Dave Snyder who is spearheading this event.

They’re hoping for a good turnout and that the more people that show up, the more work that can be done, he said.

Participants are encouraged to bring rakes of any type and size, wear sturdy leather closed-toe work boots, durable leather work gloves, and long pants, such as dungarees or work pants.

“Originally, our focus was on trash cleanup but the storm has changed those plans,” he said, ” This cleanup has turned into a well-timed event. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff have been working hard to clean up the debris so the recreation areas can be reopened for public use. This will really give staff a boost toward achieving that goal.”

Those helping are asked not to bring their motorboats, kayaks, or canoes to participate in this event as it is not a water-based cleanup.