Pulteney woman pleads guilty to killing husband

PULTENEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Sherri Ann Ballam has pleaded guilty to all charges in the murder of her husband in October 2020.

The Steuben County Supreme Court confirmed the plea with 18 News on September 17.

Ballam was charged with the murder of her husband, Pulteney Dog Control Officer John Ballam, at their homes on Gloades Corners Road in Pulteney.

She was also charged with tampering of evidence. District Attorney Baker said Ballam allegedly hid the gun used in her husband’s death and reported to police that he was shot during a home invasion.

Officials didn’t publically release any motives regarding the shooting.

Jury selection for Ballam’s trial was set to begin on Monday, September 20.