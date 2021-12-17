Queen City Co-Op: A new place to shop in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Queen City Cooperative Elmira, which held its grand opening on Nov. 27, offers a new shopping option on West Water Street.

The building is home to many small businesses from artists to photographers to body and wellness professionals.

Drew Christian, owner of Smart Focus Realty, sells the small retail spaces on 231 West Water Street.

“[Queen City Co-Op] was born out of a a simple urge to start representing something new and fresh in the newly developed downtown area,” said Christian. “There are so many good things going on down here.”

Christian said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people were trapped in their house with their home-based businesses.

“It just didn’t really make a lot of sense to them,” said Christian. “So I thought this would be a way for people to have their own space here. [It is] very affordable and we’re all working together here to make it something that is awesome.”

The stores are open Thurs – Sat from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.