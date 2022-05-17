ATHENS TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) – Voting for Pennsylvania’s Gubernatorial and Senate Primary is underway in Athens Township.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening, roughly 400 voter had cast their ballots within the district. The district has just over 1,000 voters.

Poll workers said turnout wasn’t “outstanding” because multiple voters are registered as Independents. Pennsylvania has a closed primary meaning voters can only cast a ballot if they’re registered to a political party.

“Primaries are as important if not sometimes more important than the general election because that’s how you end up picking who’s gonna be on the ballot in November,” Bradford County Board of Elections Chairman Daryl Miller said. “Unfortauntely, it’s not as emphasized.”

Pennsylvania’s Senate Primary is in the spotlight tonight. The swing state could play a key role in deciding which party either gains or maintains control of Congress after the November Midterms. The race is also a test of how much of an influence former President Donald Trump has on the Republican Party.

Polls in Pennsylvania close at 8 p.m.