Radisson Hotel Corning prepares a Valentine’s Day 2021 itinerary

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and love birds are getting ready,

whether it be by purchasing flowers and gifts or spending time with the one you love.

However, some hopeful single ‘gals’ are going to be celebrating with their female friends and declaring love and affection to the girls who make up our support system.

“We created a sample itinerary for all the happy couples out there,” said Kristen Morseman, a social sales manager at Corning Radisson Hotel Corning.

Even though most people’s plans might have been impacted by Covid, Morseman says Radisson Hotel Corning and other businesses are making sure that the itinerary is Covid friendly.

Valentine’s Day 2021 Itinerary:

*start by checking in early at the radisson hotel corning

*experience some local businesses on historic market street

*get a massage at the ageless spa – skin bar

*pop over to conners to try their delightful truffles

*stop at pips for a new outfit

*stop for a glass of finger lakes wine at three birds restaurant

*head down to the Steuben bar for a month of love cocktail, and enjoy dinner at grill 125 restaurant

*finish the night off with a bottle of champagne and some chocolate truffles in bed

*the next morning…head downstairs for the Radisson’s valentines brunch

For more information on how you can book your hotel stay, click here.