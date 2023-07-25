BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — B&H railroad crossings are scheduled to begin rehabilitation in August.

According to Commissioner Eric Rose, The Steuben County Public Works Department released maps outlining detour routes for B&H railroad crossings in the towns of Bath and Campbell.

Officials are advising motorists to expect delays at on-site detours located on Knight Settlement Road in the town of Bath and Main Street in the town of Campbell.

The rehabilitation of the crossing located on Knight Settlement Road in the town of Bath (located off State Route 415 West) is set for the duration of August 7 – 11.

The rehabilitation of the crossing located on Main Street in Campbell (located on County Route 333) is set for the duration of August 14 – 18.