Rain and ice jams could likely bring flooding on Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer weather is underway, but Elmira residents should not get too excited just yet. Not only will there be rain causing potential flooding along the rivers, but chunks of ice could add to the flooding as well.

As chunks of floating ice on rivers break apart due to rising temperatures, ice jams can likely form. According to the National Weather Service, ice jams are pieces of floating ice carried with a stream’s current, which can accumulate at any obstruction to the stream flow.

Ice jams can often develop as “break-up jams” during late winter and early spring given the rise in temperatures. These jams can occur at various points within a river or large body of water, including near river bends, downstream of dams and upstream of bridges. Director of Chemung County Fire and Emergency Management Jeffrey Gray advises residents to stay far from rivers at the time the rain comes.

“Right now, the river has a lot of ice on it,” said Jeffrey. “When the ice breaks, it will form a blockage in the river that will block the flow of water and make the water rise up, which can cause flooding. Sometime the ice will flow in together and cause it to come up above the banks.”

Here are a few tips to prevent dangerous amounts of flooding in your household during late winter:

Check sump pump if you have one and make sure it is running okay

Check gutters to make sure they are clean of debris

Clear melting snow away from storm drains

More details on these tips can be found on the page titled: What you can do now to prevent flood problems. To monitor for flood watches, advisories or warnings and check what the forecast says for the rest of the week, head on over to the 18 Storm Team.