Rebuilding after disaster: Alfred State College students help Knoxville man’s home impacted by flooding

KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Masonry students at Alfred State College are helping rebuild the foundation of one Knoxville man’s home impacted by the historic flooding in the Twin Tiers.

John Zuck, a homeowner in Knoxville, felt the brunt of the storm on August 18th.

The storm wiped out the foundation to his home, but he had trouble finding a contractor. Masonry students at Alfred State College are now helping Zuck through the Mennonite Disaster Service. They are not only gaining field experience, but also helping the local community.

Stephen Richard, a senior masonry instructor at Alfred State College, said the students really leaned into the project and have been doing a good job.

“The students have to pay attention, be careful, and work efficiently,” said Richard. “Once we got the house supported, they had to carry out tons of dirt and broken blocks.”

Patrick Aini, a senior at Alfred State College, said it is nice to give back.

“It makes you feel good about yourself,” said Aini. “It is nice to use your knowledge and help somebody else out.”

Alex Ordiway, a freshman student, said it is nice to get out of the classroom.

“You learn work ethic, which is a big thing,” said Ordiway. “You learn to take pride in your work as well.”