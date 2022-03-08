Record-breaking Check-Out Hunger shopping spree

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Tuesday morning, 18 News hosted the annual LIVE Check-Out Hunger shopping spree in partnership with Jubilee Foods and the Food Bank of The Southern Tier.

Local winner Kelly Lloyd had 2-minutes to race through Jubilee Foods to collect as much food as possible. With her family cheering her on, Lloyd managed to get $2,866.63 worth of products. That’s a record-breaking amount. Some big-ticket items she grabbed were diapers, meats, and Advil.

Tuesday marked the 19th year of the shopping spree.

