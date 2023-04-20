(WETM) — If you’re looking to give blood and have a chance to win a free trip to Sonoma County, California, then the American Red Cross has the perfect opportunity for you over the next 10 days.

As part of National Minority Health Month, the American Red Cross brings awareness about health disparities affecting racially and ethnically diverse populations.

“Having a diverse blood supply is one way to ensure all patients have ongoing access to compatible blood transfusions,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

From April 20 through April 30, the Red Cross will automatically enter anyone who donates blood into a contest for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide. As part of the collaboration between the Red Cross and Peanuts, anyone who donates blood from April 20 to April 23, will receive a Red Cross and Peanuts Snoopy T-Shirt.

Donation locations will be available all across the Southern Tier for the next 10 days, locations and times can be found below:

Chemung County

Elmira – 4/27/2023, First Presbyterian Church, 1054 W. Clinton St. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 4/29/2023, Elmira American Legion, 316 Late St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Horseheads – 4/24/2023, Horseheads First Baptist Church at 2293 Grand Central Ave from noon to 4 p.m. and on 4/26/2023 at American Legion Post 442 on 71 Old Ithaca Road from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Steuben County

Addison – 4/22/2023, 13 Community Drive, Suite 103, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Hornell – 4/20/2023, Hornell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2250, at 245 Canisteo St. from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Painted Post – 4/21/2023, Victory Highway Wesleyan Church at 150 Victory Highway, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Yates County