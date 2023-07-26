ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The American Red Cross of Western New York will be resuming its annual Military and Veteran Resource Barbeque after a three-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the American Red Cross, the barbeque will be hosted by the Red Cross Southern Tier Chapter Service to the Armed Forces committee, with food being donated and prepared by the Elmira Elks Lodge #62.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 12 at Eldridge Park in Elmira, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. The resource program will begin at noon.

Master Sergeant (Ret.) Brian Eisch of Wisconsin will be the keynote speaker.

All active and veteran military members may attend the event for free, as well as their families and friends. Service providers will be present to share information on community resources available to active and retired military and their families.