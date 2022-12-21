(WETM) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaigns have been in full swing across the Twin Tiers since the start on Nov. 15. Here are some updates around the area as of Dec. 21.

The City of Elmira has raised $61,000, out of a goal of $80,000.

The City of Corning has collected $51,000 out of a goal of $80,000.

Sayre has reached $21,500 out of a goal of $25,000.

Hornell has reached $12,000 out of a goal of $35,000.

Tioga County, Pa. has reached $8,192 out of a goal of $20,000.

The campaign still has a few days to go and will end on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Collection kettles have been found outside grocery stores across the various counties, and directly at Salvation Army locations.