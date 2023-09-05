HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — People who would like to reduce the price of their car insurance or get points off of their license can attend an AARP program in Hornell next weekend.

The Steuben County Office For the Aging is hosting the AARP Smart Driver Program at the Hornell Senior Center, which is located at 20 Broadway Mall. New York drivers of all ages are welcome to participate in this six-hour course from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Attendees are asked to arrive 15 minutes early for registration and to receive materials.

According to the AARP, the course will teach drivers how to keep themselves and their passengers safe. Information covered will include how to reduce driver distractions, proper use of seatbelts and other safety equipment, left turn techniques, how medications affect driving, and more. Course participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their car insurance and have four points taken off of their driving record.

This course will cost $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Participants will need to bring their driver’s license and their AARP card (if they have one) to the class. Space is limited, so those interested in taking this course will need to call 607-664-2298 to register.