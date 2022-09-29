ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has now been thirteen months after Steuben County was impacted by flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Today Regional lawmakers and local leaders called today on Governor Hochul to provide financial assistance to businesses and home owners to allow them to fully rebuild and recover from the flooding.

A press conference was held outside the Woodhull Youth Center, in downtown Woodhull where Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Palmesano were joined by community officials and community members.

A joint statement from O’Mara, Palmesano, Byrnes, and Giglio said: “We have done everything possible over the past year to work with Governor Hochul and her administration to secure and provide the direct state grants that would help Steuben County communities, businesses, and individual homeowners fully recover from last August’s devastating flash floods. Unfortunately, the bottom line is clear that Governor Hochul has turned her back on the communities and residents we represent.”

The regional and local leaders are calling on the Governor to “authorize the state to fully assume the local share of disaster-related costs and to provide direct state grants of $10,000-$25,000 help cover the costs of repairing and rebuilding for homeowners, and grants of $25,000-$50,000 for businesses. ”