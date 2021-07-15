Registered sex offender from Elmira arrested for failing to report address change

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Registered sex offender Jack Smith, 55, of Elmira, was arrested for failing to notify the Division of Criminal Justice Services for an address change.

Smith is a registered Level 2 sex offender in New York State. He failed to notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services of an address change within ten days of moving from his previously registered address.

In May of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division initiated an investigation after it learned that Smith moved from his registered address in the Town of Southport without notifying the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

After a month long investigation, Smith was located and arrested. Smith was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Southport Court at a later date.