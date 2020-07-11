Remembering Harolyn & Matthew Matteson, 2-years after their death

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Friday marked the 2 anniversary of the death of an Elmira couple, killed in a crash in Horseheads.

Harolyn and Matthew Matteson were born and raised in Elmira. The young couple loved music, kayaking, snow skiing, and riding motorcycles. Most of all, they loved their three children – their pride and joy. Then life together as a young couple took a tragic turn.

It was a sunny Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Harolyn and Matthew went for a motorcycle ride, just like they had many times before. When they were hit by an oncoming vehicle at the intersection of Westinghouse Road and Westlake Street in Horseheads. The EFA graduates, who married in 2011, were killed. Friends and family were in shock. The community rallied around them with love and support.

The driver of the vehicle, that smashed into the couple’s motorcycle, was Caden Charnetski. He was 18-years old at the time of the crash. Charnetski was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter and later sentenced 1 to 3 years in state prison as a “youthful offender.” Charnetski was released on bond and has remained free since. He’s appealing his sentence which is set to be heard this September.

Caden Charnetski

The memory of this couple, who had so much love to give, now lives strong in the lives of their children, and those who knew them well. On Friday they held a memorial ride in honor of Harolyn and Matthew.