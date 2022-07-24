ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — John J. Corsi, a long-time Councilmember for the City of Elmira, and former Deputy Mayor, died peacefully on Friday at the Chemung County Nursing Facility, with family by his bedside, he was 91.

Corsi served Elmira’s 3rd District as Councilman from 1996 to 2011 and served as Deputy Mayor from 2008 to 2011.

Graduating from Elmira Free Academy in 1949, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953.

Before serving as Councilman, John had a long career at the Mark Twain Gold Course, serving as Greenskeeper/Superintendent from 1963 to 1985, and as Golf Course Manager from 1986 until retiring in 1995.

John is survived by his second wife, Mary Carrozza Jones Corsi; children with their families, John “Mickey” Corsi and Cynthia Evans of Interlaken NY … Daniel and Christa Corsi of Charlotte NC with their sons, Christopher, Zackary and Ryan … Daniel and Chelle Corsi of Webster NY with their daughters, Richelle (Kathryn) and Nicole … Cindy’s husband Mark Collins with their children, Trevor, Katie and Nikki; great-grandchildren, Ava and Jack Collins; step-children with spouses, William and Victoria Jones of Saratoga Springs NY, David and Melissa Jones of West Henrietta NY, Merrick and Maureen Jones of Raleigh NC; step-grandchildren, Zackary, Ryan, Jared, Emma, Meredith, Margot, and Maren Jones; brother and sister-in-law Carmen and Mary Ann Corsi of New Jersey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., in Elmira on Tuesday, July 26, from 4-6 p.m. for a service. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church, 224 Franklin St., on Wednesday, July 27, at 12:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend, a Livestream will be held through the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish Facebook page.

For the full obituary, you can visit McInerny Funeral Home’s website.