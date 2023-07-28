WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — It’s been 50 years since a mass group of over 600,000 people gathered in the small village of Watkins Glen to partake in what would become a record-setting event.

The Watkins Glen Summer Jam took place on July 28, 1973, but had anticipation months leading up to the event, with music lovers showing up to Schuyler County weeks before to be ready for the concert.

Originally, the event was designed to get more use out of the old Watkins Glen Grand Prix track, with the Schuyler County Historical Society saying that the event was first advertised in April of 1973, with the lineup for the show being confirmed in May of 73′.

The lineup contained some of the most popular bands at the time in the Allman Brothers Band, Grateful Dead, The Band, and other performance groups.

Initially, the groups were expecting around 125,000 people, as that’s how many tickets were sold in advance at $10 a ticket, but quickly learned that the crowd they were performing for kept growing, and growing, and growing.

For two days the roads leading to Watkins Glen were packed with cars and were jammed, resulting in drivers abandoning their vehicles and walking to the venue, with many having to walk miles just to try and make the show.

Traffic backed up along the roads between Montour Falls and the racetrack. Credit – Schuyler County Historical Society and the Binghamton Sun-Bulletin.

According to the Schuyler County Historical Society, over 200,000 people were in attendance just on Friday, July 27, 1973, alone, to be there and ready for the show on Saturday. The concert was turned into a free concert by Friday afternoon, as thousands of people kept showing up. By Saturday, over 600,000 people were at the concert, with it later recognized and holding the record for the largest audience at a pop festival by the Guinness Book of World Records.

90 acres to the east of the track property were designated for the concert, with the surrounding area being made for campground.

Facilities were overrun by the sure number of people that attended the concert as only 100,000 gallons of free water was obtained and was gone by Friday, as well as, only 1,000 portable toilets were brought to the site, which were deemed useless by Saturday, the historical society says.

With so many people, security at the event was high, according to New York State Police, a detail of 61 uniform members was sent to the scene to assist. They noted that the traffic was backed up for 14 miles, with tow trucks needing to be used to clear a path for traffic.

State police deemed the event mostly peaceful, making only 13 felony arrests, 71 misdemeanor arrests, and 49 vehicle and traffic arrests, and reporting that five people died in connection to the event. One person was a parachutist who died as he was jumping into the concert area, while four others were killed in vehicle-related accidents.

People covering themselves from the rain during the performance by The Band on July, 28. Credit – Schuyler County Historical Society and the Watkins Glen Review & Express.

The weather for the event was hot, humid, and rainy over that weekend, and at one point the area turned into a field of mud, with numerous photos showing people walking through the water or trying to cover themselves from the rainfall.

Despite the elements, the show went on, starting at noon on Saturday, and pushing well into the night, ending at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 29, the historical society said.

When it was all said and done, the cleanup was extreme. Residents from local communes were hired to clean up the trash left behind from the event, with cleanup alone costing $50,000.

Trash from after the event on Sunday, July 28, 1973. Credit – The Schuyler County Historical Society and the Watkins Glen Review & Express.

Not everyone was happy with the festival, particularly some local residents who wrote to local publications at the time and claimed the concert was evil and immoral and were against the open drug use and mass nudity at the concert. The historical society says, however, that there were good messages left to the residents by the concertgoers as well who were thankful for them in times of need, and some were very appreciative of the local police department.

In the years after the concert, the historical society says 25 lawsuits were filed against the Grand Prix Corp. and the promoters of the concert, totaling upwards of $17.5 million, all of which were settled out of court in 1982.

50 years later people still remember the event like it was yesterday, recalling their experiences on social media and sharing photos of the event that was considered larger than Woodstock.