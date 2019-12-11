Rep. Fred Keller reacts to State Trooper shooting in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Congressman Fred Keller, who represents Tioga County, has released the following statement after a Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot while conducting a welfare check in Nelson Township.

“The standoff in Tioga County yesterday was a stark reminder that our police and first responders put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe. We are thankful that both Troopers wounded in yesterday’s incident are on the road to recovery, for the other Troopers who put their lives on the line to bring the standoff to a conclusion, and for the medical professionals who took care of our heroes. Our office continues to monitor the latest developments related to this incident.” Rep. Fred Keller, 12th District of Pennsylvania

The trooper remains in stable condition, according to state police, and a second trooper who suffered a broken leg was treated and released.

Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team shot and killed the suspect on Barney Hill Road around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday after a 14-hour standoff.

A woman who says she called police told our sister station WBRE in Scranton that the suspect he was a shut-in with a history of mental illness. She also warned that he is wary of the government and is in possession of an extensive arsenal of weapons.

The woman who says she called for the welfare check owns a local pizza place in town and says she was worried for his safety when he didn’t call for usual grocery deliveries over the past three weeks.

WETM and WBRE are choosing not to identify that man due to the seriousness of the accusations until officials confirm his identity.

The identities of the troopers have not been released at this time.