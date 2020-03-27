1  of  2
Rep. Mike Kelly tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier this week, Kelly was tested for having flu-like symptoms

by: WKBN Staff

(WKBN) – U.S. Representative Mike Kelly has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Kelly was tested for having flu-like symptoms. The positive test came back Friday afternoon.

Kelly released the following statement:

When I started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, I consulted my primary care physician. My doctor ordered a test for COVID-19, which I obtained at the drive-through testing site at Butler Memorial Hospital. My test came back positive this afternoon. Thank you to my doctor Bill DiCuccio and the staff at Butler Memorial for their excellent care. My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th district from home until I fully recover. Additionally, my staff is tele-working and still available to constituents who need assistance.”

According to a press release, Kelly was not in Washington for a vote on another coronavirus relief package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

