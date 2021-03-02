Rep. Tenney comments on Cuomo accusations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — 22nd Congressional District Republican Claudia Tenney spoke out on the accusations against New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“I think he should resign over the issues involving the cover-up of the nursing home issue, the fact that his policies were so devastating to so many of our most vulnerable people, and the fact that he refused to be accountable for it” Rep. Tenney said. “Now, he is. It’s a little bit too late and also for so many of the abuses of power that have been defined by his reign of power in New York State.”