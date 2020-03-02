Reported shots fired in Elmira Heights early Sunday morning

ELMIRA HEIGHTS (WETM) – The Elmira Heights Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning.

EHPD responded to two-thirty-one West Twelfth Street in Elmira Heights just after midnight.

According to the department’s Facebook Page, the incident was targeted towards an individual who lives in the area and it was not a random act.

EHPD was assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Horseheads Village Police, and Elmira Police Department.

Officers have the known suspect and the investigation is on going.

