SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — On July 4, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Elmira Fire Department and Southport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the KFC and Taco Bell on 1149 Broadway Street.

After a brief investigation, the Elmira FD told 18 News that smoke was coming from a part of the building due to an electrical issue.

The fire departments quickly got the fire under control. There were no reported injuries.