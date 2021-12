ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 25, the Elmira Fire Department and Elmira Police responded to a home on Maple Avenue in Elmira for a reported structure fire.

Reports via police scanners said a fire could be seen coming from the chimney.

Upon arrival, an officer from EPD told 18 News that they investigated the home and quickly deemed that there was no visible fire.

While officials investigated the scene, Maple Ave. was temporarily closed to vehicles.