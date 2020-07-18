Reported vehicle ends up being a broken hose for ambulance transporting a patient

WELLSBORO, PA – According to First News Now, an elderly female who had injured her hip in a fall, was being transported to the hospital by a Galeton ambulance crew when they saw what they believed to be smoke coming from the ambulance engine.

A crew member called in to the 911 Center and reported a possible vehicle fire around 8:48AM, on Friday, July 17, 2020, as ambulance 10-6 pulled off the roadway along Route 362 near the the Airport Road intersection.

As Wellsboro fire units responded to the scene, it was learned that a water line had blown on the ambulance and thankfully there was not actually a fire, but the vehicle had simply broken down.

Wellsboro fire units were recalled, and a request for Wellsboro to respond with just an ambulance to transport Galeton’s patient the rest of the way to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A tow truck was called in to remove the broken down ambulance. Meanwhile Wellsboro’s ambulance crew was able to transport the patient the rest of the way to Wellsboro, PA.

Galeton’s ambulance crew was then driven back to the Gale Hose Fire Company in Potter County, PA., by Wellsboro fire personnel.

The patient made it safely to the hospital, the Galeton ambulance crew made it safely back to their station and Wellsboro would also return safely back at their station.