Reports of shots fired in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- On Monday, January 20th, 2020 at approximately 11:26 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to several reports of shots being fired in the 200 Block of West Spencer Street.

Upon arrival on the scene, a witness in the area reported observing an unknown subject exiting a motor vehicle on West Spencer Street and shooting four rounds towards a nearby residence prior to fleeing from the scene.

Members of the Ithaca Police Crime Scene Unit responded and assisted with collecting and documenting evidence which included four shell casings.

At this time this investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the means below.