(WETM) — Representative Phil Palmesano along with fellow members of the New York Conference of Italian-American State Legislators is offering four students scholarship opportunities to help them handle the burden of student loans.

Applications for the scholarships are now being accepted, two will be based on academic achievement, and two on athletics.

The scholarships will be $4,000 each, with the deadline to apply for the scholarships being March 27, 2023, winners of the scholarship will be awarded at a ceremony on Italian-American Day, May, 22.

“These scholarships truly make a difference,” Palmesano said, “so many families are struggling to help their kids get through college. So many of our young people are struggling under the burden of student loan debt,” he said.

Palmesano said that that’s why these scholarships are so important, and why they give them out every year.

Students looking to apply have to meet certain criteria in order to be considered eligible for the scholarship.

For the Senator James D. Conte Memorial Academic Scholarship, the students must meet the following:

Demonstrated a grade point average of 85 and over.

Have good conduct and demonstrate the dedication to pursue and complete a higher education degree.

Are active in the community and extracurricular activities.

Reside within a Senate or Assembly district of an active Italian-American Conference member.

Can demonstrate financial need.

For the Senator John J. Marchi Memorial Athletic Scholarship, the students must meet the following:

Have demonstrated a grade point average of 85 and over.

Have good conduct and demonstrate the dedication to pursue and complete a higher education degree.

Are involved in an organized sport(s).

Are active in the community and extracurricular activities.

Reside within a Senate or Assembly district of an active Italian-American Conference member.

Can demonstrate financial need.

Students looking to apply can go to the scholarship website and follow the steps provided.

If there are any students that have questions regarding the scholarship, they can call Palmesano’s District Office at (607) 776-9691.