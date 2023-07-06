ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents of the Southern Tier had to deal with unusually hot weather July 6.

With heat waves like these passing through our area, it’s important to know how to prevent a health emergency from happening. Elmira reached a high of 92, but that didn’t stop people from coming to Wisner Market. They found creative ways to beat the heat.

“Brought a little bit of water with me. trying to stay, I’ve got a little neck towel, you know. A little trick from back in the day. Evaporative cooling, you know. keep cool,” said Zeke Pierce of CalmUnity Farms.

“I’m actually using two battery powered fans. one blowing in my face and one on my back,” said Elmira resident Mandy Horton.

Dehydration, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke are common when temperatures rise. For those working in the heat, it’s important to pace yourself and listen to signs from your body.

“You’ve gotta slow down what you’re doing. You don’t wanna overdo things. You kinda wanna take your time. If you’re doing any work outside, you wanna do it in little bursts. Make sure you stay extremely well hydrated. If somebody’s starting to get lightheaded or they’re starting to feel a little queasy. Listen to it. Don’t try to power through,” said Dr. Jeremy Lux of Arnot Health.

For those traveling with young children and pets, make sure they’re hydrated and air conditioned. Just a few minutes in a hot car can be too much.

“Cars, if they don’t have any ventilation and with the glass it becomes a, kind of like a greenhouse in there and it’s already hot. It can be ninety eight degrees or ninety five degrees outside and that car is going to be hitting one ten, one twenty or more,” Lux said.

18 News went out this afternoon with a thermometer to see how hot the hoods of a few cars were. The highest temperature was 178 degrees.

If you have friends or family that are at high risk without ventilation, reach out.

“If somebody doesn’t have the air conditioning that you know, try to reach out to them and see what you can do to help them to stay cool. Watch the elderly, people that you know that may not have the services. There’s a lot of houses around here that don’t have air conditioning,” said Lux.