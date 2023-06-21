SAYRE, P.A. (WETM) – Quincey Root was a loyal customer of Sam’s Bar & Grill located in Sayre, P.A. and a beloved friend. He was killed in a tragic motorcycle accident, leaving behind a young son, Jamison.

Jamison has experienced more loss than any little boy should, losing his mother just a few years before his father. Since then, Sam’s Bar and Grill has been committed to helping raise money for Jamison’s future.

The restaurant started Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison. It’s a fundraiser that includes a motorcycle run starting at Sam’s Bar and Grill with multiple other stops in Lawton and Monroeton. There is also going to be a 50/50 raffle, and a pulled pork dinner where all of the profits go towards Jamison.

As an employee of Sam’s Bar and Grill, it’s very important that we make sure that he has a great future and is able to conquer things that most kids have supportive parents who can help them conquer,” Christy Meyers, event planner and employee explained. “Jamison is very involved in the event too. It’s nice to see the smile it brings to his face during all the events that we do leading up to it, and how engaged he is in the event for himself.”

For the second year in a row, Sam’s is partnering with the Elmira Pioneers to help raise money for the event. The Pioneers will be donating the proceeds from the 50/50 during it’s July 7th game to the cause.

Motorcycle registration for the motorcycle run begins at Sam’s at 9:30 AM with kickstands up at 10:30 AM. Cost is $20 per ride and $10 for a passenger. There will also be live music all day long. For more information, you can visit the restaurants Facebook page.