Restaurants adopt new Covid-19 protocols in the Twin Tiers

CORNING, N.Y (WETM) – With all these changing recommendations and growing cases of the omicron variant, local businesses are having to make some changes for both employees and customers. The uptick in covid-19 cases has pushed local businesses to keep their customers are safe.

“Last couple of weeks, we have seen sales dropped because I’m assuming everybody is a little scared of the of the COVID-19,” said Benjamin Franklin Lewis, Owner, Slammin Jammin BBQ

At the Slamming Jammin BBQ on market street in corning, the owner has closed-off sections of the restaurant to keep his customers, who dine-in, safe. They are now receiving more take-out orders.

“We’ve been doing a little bit more take out. Our curbside service is picking up a little bit more,” said Benjamin Franklin Lewis, Owner, Slammin Jammin BBQ

It’s just one of the many local businesses trying to stay afloat in the middle of what seems to be the new norm.