ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Richard Seeley, in conjunction with Schuyler County Officials, is offering a reward for any information on the suspicious death of Seeley in August 2020.

The reward was arranged by the family and the offices of the Schuyler County District Attorney and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department.

The reward of $2,500 will be provided to anyone that leads to the detection, arrest, prosecution, and conviction of any individuals involved in the death of Richard Seeley.

Depending on the nature of the information provided, the reward will be available.

Contact lines are listed as the followed

Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office – 607-535-8383 or schuylerda@co.schuyler.ny.us

Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department – 607-535-8222 or tip line at 607-535-8224 or tips@co.schuyler.ny.us

Seeley’s mother found her son dead in his home in the Town of Orange in 2020 with a puncture wound to his chest and lungs. He was 43 years old.

A medical examiner in Broome County determined the cause of death to be a homicide, but no murder weapon was found, and the case is still under investigation.