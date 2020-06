CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – A river rescue is being conducted in the Town of Chemung near Wilawana Road.

Reports of the rescue, possibly involving a kayaker, first came into the 18 Newsroom around 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.











Fire departments from Wellsburg and Chemung are on the scene, as are State Police and a river rescue team.

18 News is at the scene and will have additional information as it becomes available.