LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Department of Public Works has announced an upcoming road closure in the Town of Lindley.

According to the Steuben County Department of Public Works, county Route 5 in the Town of Lindley is expected to be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Monday, Sept. 11 to Thursday, Sept. 14.

The stretch of road is located between Gibson and Stowell roads, and there will be no on-site detour at this location.