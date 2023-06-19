BRADFORD COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — A portion of Laurel Hill Road will close this week in Smithfield Township for a pipe replacement project.

Laurel Hill Road will be closed to through traffic between the intersections with Milan Road (Route 4014) and Searfoss Road (T-701) on Thursday, June 21, and Friday, June 22, for roadwork. A detour using Milan Road in Smithfield and Ulster Townships will be in place while crews are working. Crews will be working during daylight hours.

Motorists planning to travel on Laurel Hill Road at the end of the week should be prepared for delays. PennDOT is reminding motorists to drive with caution, remain alert, and slow down when driving near work zones like this one.

For more information about road closures and scheduled roadwork in Pennsylvania, you can visit 511pa.com.