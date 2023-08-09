CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Motorists should be aware of road closures coming up in Corning next week.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 14, there will be two road closures in the City of Corning. The closures will be made to accommodate a water service installation, as well as underground storm drainage work. All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

One road closure will be on Pulteney Street, from Bridge Street to Wallace Street. The road will be closed East and West bound. The project will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and will continue until completed. There will be onsite detours.

The other road closure will be on Burmese Lane, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street. The project will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and will continue until Friday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m.