WARREN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Route 1038 in Bradford County next week.

According to PennDOT, Warren Center Road will be closed between the intersections with Leraysville Road (Route 1049) and Casterline Road (Route 1059) while a maintenance crew replaces a deteriorating pipe. The closure will begin on Monday, Oct. 16, and will continue until Friday, Oct. 20. All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

A detour will be in place using Leraysville Road, Runyon Road and Casterline Road for the duration of the project. Drivers who must travel through this area are reminded to expect delays and drive with caution.

Conditions of major roadways can be viewed at 511pa.com.