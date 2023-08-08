STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will be seeing some road work next week due to bridge closures for construction.

Beginning on Aug. 14, two bridges in the county will be closed to all through traffic for repairs on two different bridges for an extended period of time. The work will take place in the town of Hartsville and the town of West Union.

The construction in Hartville will take place on the Purdy Creek Bridge on county Route 28 around Aug. 14 until Sept. 2. The bridge crosses Purdy Creek between Mullen and Post roads and will have the deck repaired. There will be an offsite detour that will use state Route 248 and county routes 62, 61 and 108.

The construction in West Union will take place on the Cemetery Road Bridge between Sand Road and state Route 248 around Aug. 14 and go on for about 10 weeks. Crossing Bennetts Creek, the bridge will be removed and replaced with a new bridge. There will be an on-site detour bridge with limited width of 12 feet and “No trucks with R-permits” restrictions.