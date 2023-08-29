HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A suspected robbery at a retail store in Hammondsports resulted in the arrest of a local man, officials from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to police, 25-year-old Dylan T. Walker of Hammondsport was arrested on Monday in Bath following an incident at a retail store.

Police accuse Walker of forcibly stealing money from another person at the store in Hammondsport before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, police were able to locate Walker at a home in Bath where he was then arrested. Police say they learned that Walker was wanted on a probation violation warrant issued by the Steuben County Court as well.

Walker was charged with Robbery in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, and was served the probation violation warrant by Steuben County Deputies.

Walker was processed and taken to jail on $1,000 bail.