Robbery of Dollar Store in Bradford County

MONROE, Pa. (WETM) — On Dec. 26, at approximately 8:03 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police responded to a robbery of a Dollar General in Bradford County.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Pennsylvania Avenue in Monroe, Pennsylvania.

PSP Towanda are now searching for the female suspect. She is 5’6″ and was wearing an orange and blue rain jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a blue surgical face covering at the time of the robbery.



Image courtesy of PSP Towanda

According to police, approximately $525 was taken from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Towanda.