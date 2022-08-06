PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — One local non-profit organization held the largest robotics camp ever in the community on August 5.

Nearly 280 kids gathered at Hope Church in Painted Post to have fun and take part in a robotics competition. A total of 15 teams competed on Friday night. On Sunday, August 7, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the kids will be back at the church for a medal ceremony.

STELA, Inc., or the Science Technology Entrepreneurship Leadership Academy, helped organize the event in collaboration with Hope Church. STELA, Inc provides world-class education in STEM and leadership for youth empowerment in underserved communities. STEM is an acronym that stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Eric Biribuze, the founder of STELA and a Corning employee, said he wants to make STEM less scary.

“We want to flip the script,” said Biribuze. “We want to find people where they are. [We want] to make it accessible and grow people who actually love science and technology ”

Ashley Hunter-Smith, the senior pastor at Hope Church, said they have been doing camps at the church for 20 years.

“We love seeing the gifts in people and pulling them out,” said Hunter-Smith. “That has been a part of our vision for a long time. We love seeing kids come alive in the possibilities that God has put inside of them.”

Hunter-Smith also said she wants parents and their children to learn that church can be enjoyed, not endured.

“We’re trying to flip the script on mindsets that people have around church,” said Hunter-Smith. “God has so much for you. We want to serve our community and give to them.”