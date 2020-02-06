Rochester woman busted by Canisteo Police on drug charges

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – A Rochester woman was arrested by Canisteo Police on multiple drug charges.

On Wednesday, February 5th, the Canisteo Village Police Department arrested 43 year – old Tanya J. Sanchez of Wilder Street in Rochester, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, False Personation and a Bench Warrant for Dangerous Drugs out of Monroe County.

The incident stemmed from a traffic stop conducted by the Canisteo Village Police Department.

Sanchez was issued appearance tickets to appear in Canisteo Village Court at a later date and then turned over to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on the Bench Warrant.