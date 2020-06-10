Rocks fall from cliff, multiple people hurt at Ithaca Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Mulitple people were injured when rocks reportedly fell from a cliff Tuesday afternoon at Ithaca Falls, according to officials with the Ithaca Police Department.

Police said a call came in around 4:26 p.m. that rocks had fallen from the cliff area and injured multiple people below. Police along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance responded to Ithaca Falls on Lake Street, according to police.

When they got to the scene they found three people were injured. One of the individuals was transported to Cayuga Medical Center for treatment. The person’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

The Ithaca Police Department, “would like to remind visitors to the falls that there is a danger of falling rocks and to be mindful of that when choosing where to view the falls from. “