ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Apr. 2, at approximately 12:20 a.m., local officials responded to West Hill Road in Elmira for a reported rollover with injuries.

Local agencies that responded include: Elmira Police, Elmira Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance.

The severity of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. Our reporter at the scene could still see EMS assisting with the aftermath of the crash at 12:48 a.m.

18 News will provide more details on this incident as information is released.